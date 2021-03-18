Diablo 3 Season 23 start date: When is Season 22 ending?

So while there is some exciting new project to look forward to, gamers are currently trying to work out when Season 22 will be ending?
The good news is that a few more clues have appeared online since the start of March, giving us a clearer idea of when the current Diablo season will be wrapping up.
But even though we’re gliding past the four-month mark, the Diablo 3 Season 23 start date might be scheduled for April.
For now, gamers are working on how Blizzard has handled past seasonal launches, meaning much boils down to educated guesswork.
But it certainly sounds like the big Season 23 update will be coming to Diablo 3 on PS4, Xbox One and PC very soon.
We have new information regarding when Diablo 3 Season 23 will start and when Diablo 3 Season 22 will end.
With the Diablo 3 Season 22 end date now scheduled for Sunday, March 28, we now have two reliable predictions on what will happen next.
Based on previous updates made by Blizzard to the game, the Diablo 3 Season 23 start date is expected to be scheduled for Friday, April 9.
There is a small chance that things could kick off sooner, perhaps on April 2, if Blizzard chooses to break its habits.
There is also the question of whether the Diablo 3 Seasonal calendar will change due to the upcoming Diablo 2 Resurrected Alpha tests.
Set to kick off later this year, Blizzard will want to have the most dedicated Diablo players working through the new Alpha to guarantee strong feedback.
There has been no word on when the first tests will be taking place, or how long they might last, but gamers can sign up for the new test in March.
For now, all this must be treated as prediction, with more news expected to be shared by Blizzard in the coming weeks.
Here’s some of the stuff that was being tested by Blizzard and what could be coming next to Diablo 3:
“There will be three PTR-unique buffs active to help you on your journey: increased Legendary drop rate, increased experience gains, and double Blood Shard drops.
“You can also buy new gear for testing from the special PTR vendor, Djank Mi’em, who will exchange Blood Shards for class-specific bags full of Legendary items that we’d love for you to test.
“To ensure that the most significant class changes receive an ample amount of attention, we’d love for you to focus testing and feedback on the set changes to the Wizard’s Firebird’s Finery set, the Necromancer’s Bones of Rathma set, and the balance updates to the Demon Hunter’s Gears of Dreadlands set and Witch Doctor’s Gazing Demise.
“We’re looking to gather feedback on the solo player content with the Follower system revamp, and the Greater Rift solo leaderboard updates.”
