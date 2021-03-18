Diablo 3 Season 23 start date: When is Season 22 ending?

BlizzCon was dominated by the popular dungeon crawler franchise, but the Diablo 3 Season 23 start date is the next big event in the calendar.

So while there is some exciting new project to look forward to, gamers are currently trying to work out when Season 22 will be ending?

The good news is that a few more clues have appeared online since the start of March, giving us a clearer idea of when the current Diablo season will be wrapping up.

But even though we’re gliding past the four-month mark, the Diablo 3 Season 23 start date might be scheduled for April.

For now, gamers are working on how Blizzard has handled past seasonal launches, meaning much boils down to educated guesswork.

But it certainly sounds like the big Season 23 update will be coming to Diablo 3 on PS4, Xbox One and PC very soon.