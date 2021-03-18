EA Play is Coming to PC for Xbox Game Pass Members Starting Tomorrow

More than 60 of EA’s biggest and best PC games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer, and The Sims.

Rewards each month from your favorite EA games. March rewards include: Gold Team Fantasy MUT packs and an EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21, a N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends and more.

And starting on day one of EA Play on PC with Xbox Game Pass, members can play the new-to-Play List title Star Wars: Squadrons on PC and console. Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and buckle up in a thrilling Star Wars story.





Exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and discounts on EA digital purchases via EA Desktop app beta.

Access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like FIFA 21.

Since teaming up with Electronic Arts, we’ve been working to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members an EA Play membership at no additional cost. We want to thank the PC community for your patience over the past few months as we worked to deliver a better Xbox App experience for EA Play. We’re excited to share with you that starting tomorrow, March 18 at 2:00 p.m. PT, Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate members will be able to enjoy all the benefits of EA Play on Windows 10, including:

To get started with your EA Play membership on PC, just download the EA Desktop app, EA’s next-generation PC platform that’s currently in open beta, and sign-in to your EA Account or create a new one. Check out the latest community update video to show you all the details.

Once you are logged in you will be prompted to link your Xbox account and your EA account.

The Xbox app will walk you through the setup process when you download your first EA Play game.

After you download the app and connect your accounts, you can browse the EA Play library, look for your next favorite game, and play with friends.

With EA Play bringing the best of Electronic Arts to Game Pass across devices, there is no better time to jump into the Game Pass experience. If you haven’t tried Game Pass yet, you can join the community for just $ 1 for your first month. Learn more at xbox.com/gamepass.