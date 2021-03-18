F1 reveal 'fastest ever street circuit' where Lewis Hamilton could clinch world title

The track, at 3.13 miles, will have a flow of long straights and tight corners, with 27 turns, 16 left-handers and 11 right.
We can also expect floodlights during the race, with an evening start time in Saudi.
Depending on if the championship decider comes down to the last few races of the season, it could be where Lewis Hamilton claims his record breaking eighth world title, surpassing Michael Schumacher.
The project was a close collaboration between Tilke GmbH & Co. KG and the Formula One Motorsport team led by Ross Brawn, the Formula One managing director.
“Next December will be a huge moment, when we host the biggest event in Motorsports (Formula 1). This is a continuation of the endless support that sports in general, and motorsport in particular, is receiving from His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prime Minister, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.
We have already seen motorsport in Saudi Arabia this year, as Formula E opened their 2021 campaign with a doubler header in Diriyah in the championship’s first ever night race, just outside of the capital Riyadh. It was the third time they visited the country.
Formula E is run in the same style as Formula 1 but with totally electric race cars and is said to be the future of the sport.
