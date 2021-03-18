Fatty liver disease symptoms: Swollen veins and other signs your condition has progressed

According to the Mayo Clinic, these include:

Overweight or obesity

Insulin resistance, in which your cells don’t take up sugar in response to the hormone insulin

High blood sugar (hyperglycaemia), indicating prediabetes or type 2 diabetes

High levels of fats, particularly triglycerides, in the blood.

“These combined health problems appear to promote the deposit of fat in the liver,” explains the health body.

“For some people, this excess fat acts as a toxin to liver cells, causing liver inflammation and NASH, which may lead to a buildup of scar tissue in the liver.”

A wide range of diseases and conditions can also increase your risk of NAFLD.