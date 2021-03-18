NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Fatty liver disease: The three most common symptoms that attract...

Health

Fatty liver disease: The three most common symptoms that attract 'medical attention’

1 min

3views
0
Liver disease, as the name suggests, is a general term for conditions affecting the liver. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) specifically relates to conditions caused by a build-up of fat in the liver. The condition is insidious because it is largely symptomless.
However, symptoms can crop up the longer NAFLD is left untreated.

According to the health body Cleveland Clinic, the most common symptoms that bring NAFLD to medical attention are malaise, fatigue and abdominal discomfort.

An enlarged liver is commonly found on clinical examination, the health body notes.

More acute symptoms may show up if NAFLD progresses to cirrhosis, warns the British Liver Trust (BLT).

READ MORE: Fatty liver disease symptoms: Nail changes could signal the deadly condition – key signs

“As a result, they should seek medical attention if they develop a temperature,” the health body warns.

How is NAFLD diagnosed?

The NHS explains: “NAFLD is often diagnosed after a blood test called a liver function test produces an abnormal result and other liver conditions, such as hepatitis, are ruled out.”

It is important to note that blood tests do not always pick up NAFLD.

“The condition may also be spotted during an ultrasound scan of your tummy,” says the NHS.

According to the health body Mayo Clinic, these include:

  • Overweight or obesity
  • Insulin resistance, in which your cells don’t take up sugar in response to the hormone insulin
  • High blood sugar (hyperglycemia), indicating prediabetes or type 2 diabetes
  • High levels of fats, particularly triglycerides, in the blood.

“These combined health problems appear to promote the deposit of fat in the liver,” says the health body.

It adds: “For some people, this excess fat acts as a toxin to liver cells, causing liver inflammation and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which may lead to a buildup of scar tissue in the liver.”

NASH is a type of NAFLD.

Leading a healthy lifestyle can therefore reduce your risk of developing NAFLD.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in