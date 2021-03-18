Fatty liver disease: The three most common symptoms that attract 'medical attention’

According to the health body Cleveland Clinic, the most common symptoms that bring NAFLD to medical attention are malaise, fatigue and abdominal discomfort.
An enlarged liver is commonly found on clinical examination, the health body notes.
More acute symptoms may show up if NAFLD progresses to cirrhosis, warns the British Liver Trust (BLT).
How is NAFLD diagnosed?
The NHS explains: “NAFLD is often diagnosed after a blood test called a liver function test produces an abnormal result and other liver conditions, such as hepatitis, are ruled out.”
It is important to note that blood tests do not always pick up NAFLD.
“The condition may also be spotted during an ultrasound scan of your tummy,” says the NHS.
- Overweight or obesity
- Insulin resistance, in which your cells don’t take up sugar in response to the hormone insulin
- High blood sugar (hyperglycemia), indicating prediabetes or type 2 diabetes
- High levels of fats, particularly triglycerides, in the blood.
“These combined health problems appear to promote the deposit of fat in the liver,” says the health body.
It adds: “For some people, this excess fat acts as a toxin to liver cells, causing liver inflammation and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which may lead to a buildup of scar tissue in the liver.”
NASH is a type of NAFLD.
Leading a healthy lifestyle can therefore reduce your risk of developing NAFLD.
