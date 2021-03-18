Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 release update before Square Enix Presents

As many gamers will already know, FF7 Remake is getting an upgrade later this year for the PS5, as well as new content expansion.
It’s good news for Final Fantasy fans who want an excuse to drop back into Midgar but is a little frustrating for anyone waiting on the second part.
Supporting an existing game with new content is always great news for fans, but it might also mean a longer wait time until the sequel.
And with such a long wait for the original remastering, gamers want to see a quicker turnaround for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.
And in a new interview with Famitsu, Final Fantasy director Tetsuya Nomura revealed that the new DLC featuring Yuffie was created through a process of developing FF7R for the PS5.
This means that there is no additional DLC being planned for release, and that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be the main focus.
WHEN IS FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE PART 2 COMING OUT?
While Part 2 is unlikely to take the years it took for FF7 Remake to arrive, it probably won’t be popping up in 2021.
Fans have been given hope that the wait for Part 2 won’t be as long as the wait in-between the FF7R announcement and its actual launch.
The Final Fantasy 7 Remake was announced back at E3 2015 with the Remake launching just under five years after that.
The name absent from the list is Final Fantasy, with no mention made of the franchise getting a slot.
Square Enix could throw in a few surprises, but this might be very limited for FF, with a new mobile the biggest possibility.
Square Enix Presents takes place today, 18 March at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET.
Fans will be able to watch it on the Square Enix show page in a variety of languages including English, French, German, Italian and Spanish), as well as the official Twitch and YouTube channels.
0 Comments