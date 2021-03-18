Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 release update before Square Enix Presents

Square Enix has not shared its release date plans for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 yet but they have confirmed that no more DLC will be launched before its arrival.

As many gamers will already know, FF7 Remake is getting an upgrade later this year for the PS5, as well as new content expansion.

It’s good news for Final Fantasy fans who want an excuse to drop back into Midgar but is a little frustrating for anyone waiting on the second part.

Supporting an existing game with new content is always great news for fans, but it might also mean a longer wait time until the sequel.

And with such a long wait for the original remastering, gamers want to see a quicker turnaround for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

And in a new interview with Famitsu, Final Fantasy director Tetsuya Nomura revealed that the new DLC featuring Yuffie was created through a process of developing FF7R for the PS5.

This means that there is no additional DLC being planned for release, and that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be the main focus.