Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Mihoyo addresses early character list reveal

Genshin Impact 1.4 has only just been released but it won’t be long before new characters arrive during Genshin 1.5. And from what has been shared so far, there will be at least one five-star character available to unlock. According to the latest leaks, Geshin Impact 1.5 will be arriving in late April and will bring Eula to the roster. These most recent leaks are not being taken lightly by developers MiHoYo who have gone as far as addressing the information being shared, telling gamers on Twitter: “Recently, we discovered the dissemination of leaked version 1.5. content. “Such behaviour not only disrupts our plans to develop and promote the new version, but also causes some Travelers to have misconceptions about the content of the new version.

“Here, we kindly ask for the support and help of all Travelers to resist leaks, and maintain a fair gaming environment. We will also increase our efforts to deal with such illegal disclosures.” From what has been shared so far, the Genshin team is planning on cracking down on recent leaks but it’s unclear what new content will be available during Genshin 1.5 As referenced in the statement, certain content might have leaked and linked to different versions of the game. But like with most development projects, some things might need to be delayed, and could cause headaches if they have been shared by unofficial sources. And it’s probably going to be a full month before we hear more about the Genshin Impact 1.5 release date and what is being planned for it. In the meantime, there is still plenty of Genshin Impact 1.4 content to look forward to and play.

The Invitation to Windblume event is scheduled to kick off on March 19, the latest in a series of new changes made to the game. During the event, Travelers can complete challenges related to the Windblume Festival to obtain Festive Tour Tickets and Peculiar Collab Coupons. Gamers on PS4, PC and Mobile will be able to exchange these in the Event Shop for the event-exclusive weapon Windblume Ode (Bow) and its exclusive refinement material “The Visible Winds,” as well as the Crown of Insight. There’s no rush to jump in as the new Genshin event will be running until early April and requires Adventure Rank 20 or above. A message from Mihoyo confirms: “Travelers can participate in three types of Festive Challenges during the event: Bullseye Balloons, Floral Freefall, and Ballads of Breeze. Complete the challenges to obtain Festive Tour Tickets.