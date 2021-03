Ofcom also received complaints about the interview itself after 4,398 voiced concerns following it airing on ITV.

Piers Morgan’s comments on Good Morning Britain about how he didn’t believe Meghan then received the highest amount of complaints ever on UK television.

Following his rant on GMB last Monday morning, the show was hit with 57,121 complaints.

Piers has since stepped down as the morning anchor on the show, standing by his comments.

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Fridays.