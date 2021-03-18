Green Lantern timeline: Does Green Lantern fit into Zack Snyder's Justice League?

In this moment, he along with many other beings fought Steppenwolf, conjuring a giant hammer to defeat him, but was killed by Steppenwolf.

When Warner Bros and Joss Whedon edited the final version of the film, there were reportedly other Green Lanterns included, though these were mostly trimmed and indeed removed from the final version.

In December 2020, Zack Snyder confirmed Hal Jordan would appear in his director’s cut of the film, specifically ‘at another location’ than Star Labs.

The exactitudes of his appearance will not be spoiled here, but given Zack’s confirmation, it is clear the part of his original vision which included Hal is being respected.