Kate Garraway's friends 'paid her bills' when she had to take time off GMB last year

Over the past year, coronavirus has affected many people’s lives around the world and seen the UK plunge into not one or two, but three lockdowns. There have been thousands of cases flooding the news and social media, including that of Good Morning Britain Kate Garraway, 53, who revealed that due to her husband Derek Draper’s hospitalisation back in March 2020 – and where he still remains today – she has encountered some money issues and that her friends have had to help her out while she was off work last year.

Derek is now the longest surviving COVID-19 patient in the country with Kate regularly updating viewers on his progress after he briefly woke up from his coma, but times are still very uncertain. In a recent interview ahead of a new ITV documentary called Finding Derek which will air on March 23, where Kate gives an “unflinching account” on her horrific experiences with this new virus, the TV star opened up on how being out of work left her family at one point in financial difficulty. After revealing the couple never appointed a power of attorney in case anything happened, Kate has now been eleft unable to access his bank, credit card accounts or their joint savings. The mum-of-two, who is actually self-employed, explained: “Working in television, everybody does get paid a good wage compared with the nurses who are keeping Derek alive. READ MORE: Kate Garraway’s husband’s heartbreaking response to promise

“But that obviously stopped quite suddenly last March.” She admitted that she had to reply on her friends for support, all on top of facing trying to operate as a single parent to their two children, Darcey and Billy. The 53-year-old also revealed that it seemed like the world was against her after experiencing a number of domestic disasters when she really could have done without it all. After the family car was stolen last last year, a friend arranged a loan car but that too, was also promptly stolen. The fridge-freezer then broke and on the day a replacement arrived the entire house flooded and the heating also failed.

“They sent over a hamper of Christmas goodies,” Kate remembered. Looking back, she giggled: “We had this extraordinary situation where we didn’t have any bread but we had canapés. “The kids would ask, ‘What’s for breakfast?’ ‘Canapés.’ ‘Can’t we have Rice Krispies?’ ‘No — we don’t have any. But you can have truffles!’” Throughout their nightmare, Kate has thanked all her fans and colleagues for their help and support as she powers on while Derek slowly recovers. But the harrowing documentary will show footage of the former lobbyist at his sickest, with Kate warning fans that what they will see will leave them in a state of shock.