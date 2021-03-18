Kate Garraway's friends 'paid her bills' when she had to take time off GMB last year

In a recent interview ahead of a new ITV documentary called Finding Derek which will air on March 23, where Kate gives an “unflinching account” on her horrific experiences with this new virus, the TV star opened up on how being out of work left her family at one point in financial difficulty.
After revealing the couple never appointed a power of attorney in case anything happened, Kate has now been eleft unable to access his bank, credit card accounts or their joint savings.
The mum-of-two, who is actually self-employed, explained: “Working in television, everybody does get paid a good wage compared with the nurses who are keeping Derek alive.
She admitted that she had to reply on her friends for support, all on top of facing trying to operate as a single parent to their two children, Darcey and Billy.
The 53-year-old also revealed that it seemed like the world was against her after experiencing a number of domestic disasters when she really could have done without it all.
After the family car was stolen last last year, a friend arranged a loan car but that too, was also promptly stolen.
The fridge-freezer then broke and on the day a replacement arrived the entire house flooded and the heating also failed.
Looking back, she giggled: “We had this extraordinary situation where we didn’t have any bread but we had canapés.
“The kids would ask, ‘What’s for breakfast?’ ‘Canapés.’ ‘Can’t we have Rice Krispies?’ ‘No — we don’t have any. But you can have truffles!’”
Throughout their nightmare, Kate has thanked all her fans and colleagues for their help and support as she powers on while Derek slowly recovers.
But the harrowing documentary will show footage of the former lobbyist at his sickest, with Kate warning fans that what they will see will leave them in a state of shock.
It comes after he was hit with the full force of Covid, that ravaged his entire body.
The illness has affected his kidneys, damaged his liver and pancreas, and caused his heart to stop on more than once occasion.
On top of all this he also caught pneumonia with numerous other infections leaving holes in his lungs.
