Naga Munchetty apologises after she likes 'offensive' tweets about the...

Celebrities

Naga Munchetty apologises after she likes 'offensive' tweets about the use of British flag

Naga Munchetty, 46, has taken to Twitter to apologise for liking several tweets which were “offensive in nature about the use of the British flag”. The BBC Breakfast host clarified how these were not representative of her views or that of the BBC.
Posting in front of her 245,000 followers, she apologised for liking tweets earlier today.

She wrote: “I ‘liked’ tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning.

“I have since removed these ‘likes’. This do not represent the views of me or the BBC.

“I apologise for any offence taken. Naga.”

This comes after a segment on BBC Breakfast this morning with the Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

Behind him in his office was a portrait of Queen Elizabeth and the Union flag.

