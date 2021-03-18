'Only 57,000?' Piers Morgan hits back as Meghan Markle rant has most Ofcom complaints ever

Piers later stood by his comments about Meghan in a tweet on Wednesday morning accompanied by an image of Winston Churchill.

He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t.

“If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.

“Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

