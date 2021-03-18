NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

'Only 57,000?' Piers Morgan hits back as Meghan Markle rant...

Celebrities

'Only 57,000?' Piers Morgan hits back as Meghan Markle rant has most Ofcom complaints ever

Piers later stood by his comments about Meghan in a tweet on Wednesday morning accompanied by an image of Winston Churchill.

He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t.

“If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.

“Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah is available on the ITV Hub now.

