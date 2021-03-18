Piers Morgan hits back at GMB exit speculation 'I wasn’t fired by ITV'

Piers Morgan, 55, has spoken out again about his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain after he clarified he “wasn’t fired”. The presenter had some harsh words for one of his former colleagues on Twitter earlier this evening.

ITV confirmed Piers left his role on Good Morning Britain last Tuesday evening.

However, since the news was announced, some have been speculating he may have been fired.

Piers took to Twitter once again tonight to defend himself in response to a tweet from his former CNN colleague Ana Navarro-Cárdenas.

She wrote on March 9: “If no other change comes out of the #OprahMeghanHarry interview, that it lead (sic) to @piersmorgan getting fired again from yet another job, seems like a good outcome for the benefit of humanity”.

