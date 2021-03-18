Piers Morgan hits back at GMB exit speculation 'I wasn’t fired by ITV'

However, since the news was announced, some have been speculating he may have been fired.
Piers took to Twitter once again tonight to defend himself in response to a tweet from his former CNN colleague Ana Navarro-Cárdenas.
She wrote on March 9: “If no other change comes out of the #OprahMeghanHarry interview, that it lead (sic) to @piersmorgan getting fired again from yet another job, seems like a good outcome for the benefit of humanity”.
On Monday’s show, he opened up about how he didn’t believe her when she spoke about her reasons for leaving the Royal Family and her own mental health.
His comments sparked more than 41,000 complaints to Ofcom over his handling of the situation as well as condemnation from mental health charities.
Piers was also challenged by GMB’s weatherman Alex Beresford on the show on Tuesday Morning who asked why he disliked Meghan so much.
Following the criticism, Piers walked off the GMB set, which led Alex to say: “Do you know what? That’s pathetic.
