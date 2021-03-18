Pound euro exchange rate set for ‘optimistic’ BoE outlook amid ‘UK’s economic recovery'

The pound is currently trading at a rate of 1.1675 against the euro according to Bloomberg at the time of writing.
Michael Brown, currency expert at Caxton FX spoke with Express.co.uk to share his insight into the current exchange rate.
“Sterling-euro remains well-confined to the recent ranges, once again rejecting an attempt to move above the 1.17 handle yesterday, though also finding buyers fairly rapidly around 1.1650,” he said.
“For now GBP/EUR is circa 7 percent higher than six months ago.”
So, what does this mean for travel money?
For now, Britons are not able to jet off on holiday under the current lockdown rules.
However, as Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown continues to move ahead, some overseas leisure travel could resume from May 17.
James Lynn, co-CEO and co-founder of travel card Currensea, explained: “It may be tempting to take out foreign currency in anticipation of a future holiday, while the exchange rate is favourable.
“However, I would advise against this. Market movements are often more marginal in reality than they appear.
“Especially during this volatile time, it’s safer to keep hold of your money in your UK bank account than purchasing or exchanging for holiday money.
For those who need to travel for essential reasons, many high street travel money firms are offering exchanges online.
The Post Office Travel Money is offering a click and collect service for its customers.
It is currently offering a rate of €1.1266 for amounts of £400 or more, and rates of €1.1488 for amounts of £1,000 or more.
