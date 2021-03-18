Pound euro exchange rate set for ‘optimistic’ BoE outlook amid ‘UK’s economic recovery'

Though it could see GBP shaken, and possibly even lose some of its current strength, one expert suggests it may also spark an “optimistic note” about the UK’s “economic recovery”.

The pound is currently trading at a rate of 1.1675 against the euro according to Bloomberg at the time of writing.

Michael Brown, currency expert at Caxton FX spoke with Express.co.uk to share his insight into the current exchange rate.

“Sterling-euro remains well-confined to the recent ranges, once again rejecting an attempt to move above the 1.17 handle yesterday, though also finding buyers fairly rapidly around 1.1650,” he said.

