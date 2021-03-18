PS5 UK stock update: More Smyths drops inbound and GAME restock dates for PlayStation 5

PS5 customers have yet more chances to purchase the next-gen PlayStation console.

Smyths is the latest retailer to restock the PS5, beginning with a small stock drop on the morning of March 18.

Don’t worry if you missed out this morning, however, because Smyths is expected to put more consoles on sale throughout the day.

That’s according to the PS5 UK Stock Alerts account, which points out that Smyths tends to release stock in batches.

“Was quite limited stock, now out of stock.. Keep an eye on their site because they do tend to release in batches throughout the day, we hope this is the case today.”

If you want to nab a next-gen PlayStation 5 console from Smyths today, then it’s recommended you check out THIS LINK whenever you’ve got a spare minute.

Fortunately, even more PS5 stock drops are expected to take place in the month of March, including another huge restock at GAME.

“If you didnt manage to get one, don’t worry,” reads a PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates tweet. “We still have the Smyths drop later half this week. Also several stores such as GAME are receiving stock next week! Expect next Amazon drop to be 1st week April.”