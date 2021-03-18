Queen Elizabeth: Monarch has vital travel skill that Kate Middleton doesn’t

In 2014 she carried out a state visit to Paris and held a conversation with former President Francois Hollande, easily discussing the weather.
She also addressed a State Banquet in both English and French for her fifth French State Visit at the Élysée Palace in Paris.
A year later, a schoolgirl in Dagenham addressed the Queen in French to which the Queen responded in the same language.
For nearly 10 minutes the Queen spoke in French with excellent pronunciation – though she did use cue cards.
French language expert Camille Chevalier-Karfis, commented on video clips of the Queen speaking French.
“Her reading skills were excellent – both pronunciation and rhythm were very good, but you could feel she was quite tense,” she told The Local.
The monarch is not the only member of the royal family to speak French. Prince Charles, 72, and the rest of the Queen’s children also speak it.
Prince William, 38, has also been heard speaking French after a speech in Quebec in 2011.
He also knows some Welsh and Swahili.
However, it would seem this talent is not shared with Kate Middleton, 39.
Prince Harry, 36, gave a speech in six languages while on tour in New Zealand in 2018.
He is reported to have spoken Samoan, Tongan, Fijian, Niuean, Cook Islands Maori and Maori.
He also impressed a group of guests at a fundraising dinner for the Sentebale children’s charity project in Dubai by speaking in Arabic back in 2013.
