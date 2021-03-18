NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Ringo Starr gives details on 'very serious' Get Back doc...

Entertainment

Ringo Starr gives details on 'very serious' Get Back doc – 'You're going to love it'

1 min

7views
0

Ringo went on: “We were laughing, you know, the band were having fun! We were making music, which was very serious to all of us.

“Pete [Jackson] has shown me some great footage that’s going to be in it. I promise you, you will love it.”

The first snippets of footage were revealed to fans in December 2020 when Jackson posted a video on The Beatles’ Twitter account.

During the teaser video he said: “We thought it was a good time to give you a little sneaky preview of what we’ve been working on, and the sort of vibe and the energy it has… hopefully it’ll put a smile on your face.”

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in