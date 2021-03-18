NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

San Diego Padres announce spring training roster transactions

San Diego Padres announce spring training roster transactions

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Padres announced Wednesday that the team made 25 roster moves, trimming their spring training Major League camp roster to 52 players.
The club optioned Mason Thompson to Triple-A El Paso and Jordan Humphreys and Reggie Lawson to Double-A San Antonio.
The following players have been assigned to minor league camp:
Following Wednesday’s moves, the Padres have 31 pitchers (22 right-handers, nine left-handers), four catchers, 12 infielders and five outfielders remaining in camp. 37 players from the 40-man roster remain, along with 15 non-roster invitees.
All players will continue workouts at the Spring Training facility in Peoria, Arizona.
