Square Enix Presents: Recapping All of Today’s Gaming News

Earlier today, Square Enix debuted their new video program Square Enix Presents which showcased several new games and updates to the global gaming community. This series was just the first of its kind and the company will have more to share and reveal throughout the year. From new trailers for Balan Wonderworld and Outriders, to the reveal of a new entry in the Life is Strange series, and a look at what’s in store for Marvel’s Avengers, the show featured a ton of great content and reveals. Catch up on all the news below:

After more than 2 million players played the Outriders demo in the first week, giving many of us their first detailed look at its unique mix of loot, combat, and RPG mechanics, we were treated to a “This is Outriders 101” trailer that detailed what comes next when players start their journey on the planet Enoch starting on April 1. We were also shown a new CGI trailer titled “Appreciate Power,” that also gave an awesome look at what’s in store. Check it out below:

[embedded content]

Outriders promises a massive journey across a hostile alien planet, where you’ll scavenge and customize gear and weapons that you can mod to help build a character that’s tailored to your own unique playstyle. Xbox Game Pass members on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will be able to jump in and play the full version of Outriders starting on April 1. In the meantime, be check out the Outriders demo to start building up your character that you can transfer to the full game upon release.





Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics announced that they’ll have a series of in-depth features of the Tomb Raider franchise with interviews, community activities, playthroughs, and more.





Kicking off this celebration was the announcement of the digital collection of three full games with the Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy that includes Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition following Lara as she grows from a young, inexperienced survivor to a capable, confident Tomb Raider — available today on the Xbox Store.





On top of today’s earlier news about the arrival of the new Operation Hawkeye – Future Imperfect story content and Xbox Series X|S optimizations for Marvel’s Avengers, we also got the first details on the game’s upcoming road map for the year (above), including omega-level threat missions, outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, post-level 50 progression.

[embedded content]

All of this is culminating in the Black Panther – War for Wakanda Expansion that will introduce Black Panther as a new hero, new villains including Klaw, and a new Wakandan Jungle Biome. Get your first look at the Black Panther – War for Wakanda Expansion in the reveal trailer above.

[embedded content]

We got a new look today at Balan Wonderworld as it showed off the whimsical game’s co-op multiplayer feature where players will work together to find the best combination of costumes and abilities to defeat enemies. Check out the new trailer above.

In Balan Wonderworld, players will jump, climb, fly, and more as they explore its magical land of wonder and mystery. As Leo and Emma, and with the help of the mysterious maestro Balan, players must restore balance to the land by defeating the Negati, the manifestations of worry and negative emotions. If you’d like to learn more about Balan Wonderworld, check out our exclusive feature about the game’s music and play the demo on the Xbox Store. Balan Wonderworld is available for pre-order today on the Xbox Store and will release on March 26 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

[embedded content]

Life is Strange: True Colors, the newest entry in the acclaimed Life is Strange series, made its debut today with an in-depth featurette (above) that introduced Alex Chen, a young Asian-American woman who’s trying to find her way in life, while also trying to understand the supernatural ability she possesses that allows her to absorb and manipulate the emotions of others. Throughout the game, you’ll control Alex as she navigates both her growing powers and trying to shed light on her brother’s mysterious death.

Best of all, we won’t have to wait for each episode to release to experience Alex’s adventure — Life is Strange: True Colors will be released in one package, forgoing the episodic format from other entries in the series, when it comes to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in September. It’s available for pre-order today on the Xbox Store.

[embedded content]

In addition, it was announced that both the original Life is Strange, and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm, will be remastered and re-released in the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection and in the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition (available now for pre-order).

We’ll have more news to share in the coming weeks on all these exciting games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so keep it tuned here to Xbox Wire.