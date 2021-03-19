Android 12 brings a long overdue change to the way you unlock the screen

As reported by Android Police, Android 12 brings with it a number of visual changes to the unlock pattern.

The most noticeable change is much thicker lines to the pattern you’re drawing out on the screen, with the colour of this pattern matching your device’s configured accent colour.

These thicker lines are much easier to see with the pattern’s colour contrasting against a device’s wallpaper in a much more visually appealing way than the current white lines.

Elsewhere, there’s another tweak to the Android 12 unlock pattern.

With Android 12 when an incorrect pattern is drawn the grid will flash orange – giving users a visual cue when something goes wrong.