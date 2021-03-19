AstraZeneca vaccine: UK regulator issues warning about headaches – seek medical attention

It comes as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Thursday it was investigating a “very small” number of reports of an extremely rare form of blood clot that occurring in conjunction with lowered platelets after vaccination.

Called sinus vein thrombosis (CVST), it characterises what happens when a clot forms in the cerebral vein of the brain.

The MHRA has assured that this can occur naturally in people who have not been vaccinated.

It added that a “rigorous” scientific review had found no evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 caused blood clots in veins.

