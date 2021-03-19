Best supplements for eczema: Probiotics and prebiotics shown to help ease sore skin

Prebiotics
The charity Guts UK explained that bacteria in the gut plays a role in the immune system.
Prebiotics act as fertilisers; their inclusion in the diet helps to “feed” gut bacteria, helping it to grow.
“Many plant foods contain different types of prebiotics,” said Guts UK, such as:
- Artichokes
- Asparagus
- Bananas
- Berries
- Tomatoes
- Garlic
- Onions
- Legumes
- Green vegetables
- Wholegrain cereals
Eczema triggers
The NHS said: “There are a number of things that may trigger your eczema symptoms.”
Triggers can include irritants, such as soaps, detergents, washing-up liquid and bubble bath.
The condition could be exacerbated by allergens, such as house dust mites, pet turn, pollen and mould.
Even certain material can lead to itchy and sensitive skin, such as wool and synthetic fabrics.
For some women, their eczema symptoms may worsen days before their period is due or during pregnancy.
Although there’s no cure for eczema, one main treatment involves the use of emollients.
People may also be prescribed topical corticosteroids that can help to reduce swelling and redness during flare-ups.
Other methods include antihistamines to relive severe itching and dietary changes.
This can include avoiding foods that may trigger an eczema reaction, such as eggs and milk.
