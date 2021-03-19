NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Best supplements for eczema: Probiotics and prebiotics shown to help...

Health

Best supplements for eczema: Probiotics and prebiotics shown to help ease sore skin

1 min

6views
0
However, “given significant differences in study design to date”, the clinical review isn’t able to clarify dose and strain of probiotics.

Prebiotics

The charity Guts UK explained that bacteria in the gut plays a role in the immune system.

Prebiotics act as fertilisers; their inclusion in the diet helps to “feed” gut bacteria, helping it to grow.

“Many plant foods contain different types of prebiotics,” said Guts UK, such as:

  • Artichokes
  • Asparagus
  • Bananas
  • Berries
  • Tomatoes
  • Garlic
  • Onions
  • Legumes
  • Green vegetables
  • Wholegrain cereals

READ MORE: Bowel cancer symptoms: Narrow poo is a visual clue

“The specific type of bacteria, dose and composition of the probiotic are important,” Guts UK said.

Eczema triggers

The NHS said: “There are a number of things that may trigger your eczema symptoms.”

Triggers can include irritants, such as soaps, detergents, washing-up liquid and bubble bath.

The condition could be exacerbated by allergens, such as house dust mites, pet turn, pollen and mould.

Other environmental triggers can include cold and dry weather, or dampness.

Even certain material can lead to itchy and sensitive skin, such as wool and synthetic fabrics.

For some women, their eczema symptoms may worsen days before their period is due or during pregnancy.

Although there’s no cure for eczema, one main treatment involves the use of emollients.

Emollients are specialised moisturisers that can prevent the skin from becoming dry in the first place, which can be a trigger.

People may also be prescribed topical corticosteroids that can help to reduce swelling and redness during flare-ups.

Other methods include antihistamines to relive severe itching and dietary changes.

This can include avoiding foods that may trigger an eczema reaction, such as eggs and milk.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in