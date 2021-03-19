Blueberry growing guide: When and where should I plant blueberries?

They are very fussy about the acidity of your soil, and will not thrive if planted in alkaline soil.

The pH needs to be 5.5 or lower, and you can measure this with a pH testing kit, which can be bought at any garden centre or homeware store.

They prefer light soils over heavy clays, and like to be in a sunny but sheltered spot.

If you don’t have acidic soil in your garden, you can grow blueberries in pots of peat-free ericaceous (acidic) compost.

If you’re planting a young plant into a container, choose one that is at least 30cm in diameter.