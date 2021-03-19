BT customers finally get some good news about their broadband speeds

UK homes that are still suffering from dismal broadband speeds are finally set for the boost they desperately need and deserve. It’s no secret that the UK lags well behind many other countries when it comes to fast internet access but that could finally be about to change. Following public consultation, Ofcom has just confirmed how it will regulate the wholesale telecoms markets used to deliver broadband connections in the UK, for the next five years and beyond.

As you might be aware, Openreach is the company that is responsible for much of the UK’s broadband infrastructure. In fact, unless you opt for Virgin Media or some smaller fibre companies, it’s likely that Openreach will look after the cables in your street. This BT-owned company supplies numerous other firms such as Sky and TalkTalk with Ofcom now confirming that it won’t place a limit on the amount that Openreach can charge wholesale buyers to access its service. This decision has been made in an attempt to incentivise BT to invest £12 billion in the UK’s infrastructure and it seems to have worked with the firm saying that it will now “build like fury” to get the UK up to speed. READ MORE: WhatsApp warning: new messaging block confirmed for some iPhone users

The news also means that Openreach can begin closing the country’s 100-year-old copper network which simply can’t keep pace with the needs of most consumers. Copper wires can only beam the web into homes at speeds of around 50Mbps and that’s simply not quick enough anymore with most people now wanting Fibre To The Premises (FTTP) connections which can boost things to over 1Gbps. At that rapid rate, you can download a full HD movie to your TV in around 40 seconds. Ofcom says that its new approach will lead to properties in around 70 percent of the UK having a choice of networks from competitive commercial rollout. Openreach has committed to deploy full-fibre to a further 3.2 million properties (10%) in more rural areas. And the Government plans to cover the remaining 20% of the country through public funding, to help ensure nobody gets left behind.