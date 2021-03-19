Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: Surprising fitness item royal takes abroad when travelling

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has, unsurprisingly, fine-tuned how she likes to travel. The royal has been on a great many visits alongside her husband Prince Charles. There’s one item she says she always takes when jet-setting.

“The Duchess is touring a community centre where she turns her hand to art, flower-arranging and cooking, and drops in on a yoga class for senior citizens,” wrote Hardman. “They all obediently freeze in position as she walks in. “She spots a ‘back brick’ and tells her guide that she never travels without one. “‘Healthy ageing – that’s what we all need,’ she says cheerfully.” DON’T MISS

Yoga bricks are a helpful tool to deepen flexibility and enhance yoga practice by lending the support needed. Camilla is known to be a fan of yoga and practices the discipline alongside pilates. While watching the Singapore class she also remarked: “It’s very good for you yoga, isn’t it? “I do a bit of yoga. A bit of yoga and a bit of Pilates.”