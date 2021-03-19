Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: Surprising fitness item royal takes abroad when travelling

“They all obediently freeze in position as she walks in.
“She spots a ‘back brick’ and tells her guide that she never travels without one.
“‘Healthy ageing – that’s what we all need,’ she says cheerfully.”
Camilla is known to be a fan of yoga and practices the discipline alongside pilates.
While watching the Singapore class she also remarked: “It’s very good for you yoga, isn’t it?
“I do a bit of yoga. A bit of yoga and a bit of Pilates.”
Not everything the royals take away with them focuses on fitness, though.
Telegraph reporter Gordon Rayner, who has attended 20 royal tours, previously reported the pair travel with their own alcohol.
Charles and Camilla sometimes take a secret stash of booze with them when they travel to avoid their drinks being tampered with.
“Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall sometimes take their own alcohol so there’s no danger of their drinks being spiked,” Rayner told Conde Nast Traveler.
