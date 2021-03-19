Cheltenham Festival tips: Royal Pagaille looks to stop Rachael Blackmore and Al Boum Photo

He won his only start in France by a head but commands respect coming from such a prolific stable despite being short of experience.

The decision to pitch novice GOWEL ROAD (1.55, ITV) into the competitive McCoy County Hurdle can pay off.

He is on a decent handicap mark and is improving with every outing. There was plenty to like about his latest victory at Newbury last month where he beat Good Ball.

This wayward character will be suited by the first-time cheek pieces.

STATTLER (2.30, ITV) had his credentials enhanced after Gaillard Du Mesnil chased home Bob Oliger on Wednesday in the Ballymore Hurdle.

The gelding had finished a respectable third behind Gaillard Du Mesnil at Leopardstown last month.

The step up to three miles in the Albert Bartlett Hurdle will be ideal for the six-year-old.

BILLWAY (3.40, ITV) can make amends for his second place behind Came To Pass in last year’s St James’s Hunter Chase by taking this season’s prize.

Connections blamed his defeat on running too free and numerous jumping errors. This term he has gave the impression that he has now put that behind him by winning his last two starts.

Mullins, the festival’s leading trainer, can sign off the meeting with victory by taking the Martin Pipe Hurdle with GENTLEMAN DE MEE (4.50, nb).