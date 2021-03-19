Coronavirus new strain: Five signs you have a COVID-19 headache – 'pulsing, stabbing'

Data analysed from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study app, which has pooled together insights from millions of users throughout the pandemic, has shown that a headache can be a symptom of COVID-19.

The team behind the app have outlined ways to spot a Covid-induced headache, detailing what it feels like.

According to the team, even though headaches are a less well-known symptom of COVID-19, they are one of the earliest signs of the disease and more common than the ‘classic’ symptoms of cough, fever and loss of smell (anosmia).

It’s important to remember that headaches are very common, especially as many people are staring at screens for long periods of time.

