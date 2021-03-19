Covid new strain symptoms: Research identifies 20 signs of coronavirus – full list

Fever The very first strain of Covid has been overtaken by more contagious versions. As the virus evolves, it would make sense that its symptoms do too. Here are the latest warning signs of the disease to be aware of. Data from millions of users have suggested fever is a warning sign of a Covid infection. This aligns with the “high temperature” symptom mentioned by the NHS, and is part of the classic triad of symptoms.

The Covid Symptom Study reported around four in 10 people who tested positive for the virus had a fever; this is regarded as having a temperature reading over 37.8C. For the over 65s, or those who are very thin, “your body temperature is likely to be lower”, meaning that a reading over 37.4C should be considered a fever. Persistent cough A persistent cough is part of the classic triad of symptoms highlighted by the NHS. This is usually a dry cough, meaning no phlegm or mucus is brought up (unless you have an underlying lung condition). READ MORE: BBC reporter give crystal clear explanation of AstraZeneca farce

“Anosmia is one of the commonest symptoms of COVID-19, affecting an average of 60 percent of adults aged 16-65 at some point in their illness,” said the researchers. It’s also the “most predictive symptom of having a positive test for COVID-19”. Headache Although a headache is a less well known symptom of Covid, it’s reportedly more common than the classic three: cough, fever and loss of smell. The researchers noted: “Although many people with COVID-19 experience headaches, most people with a headache will not have COVID-19.”