Fortnite update 3.10 patch notes: First Season 6 update OUT NOW on PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Fortnite fans can download a brand new update on consoles and PC.

Fortnite update 3.10 is the second major update of the week, and the first since the release of Season 6.

The update is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The patch will come to Android devices in the coming days.

The good news is that unlike this week’s previous update, no server downtime is required. Just download and start playing immediately.

Unfortunately, however, the new update doesn’t add any major new features or significant gameplay tweaks.

Instead, update 3.10 makes one or two bug fixes that have cropped up in the game’s Creative mode.

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter, alongside a short list of patch notes explaining the content of the update.

“We are deploying a maintenance patch on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles and PS4|5,” reads an Epic tweet.

“You will be prompted to download the update after your match or before launching your game. The patch will be available later on Android.”