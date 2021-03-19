Gabrielle new album: What happened to Gabrielle before her comeback? ‘Reclusive’

From 2008, when the tour finished, to 2013, little was heard from Gabrielle, and many wondered if she had once again run away from the spotlight.

In this time, nothing as dramatic has happened to Gabrielle, who has reportedly found joy in raising her two children and being a single mother.

The stresses of being a pop star were certainly apparent to the singer, who said: “You’d do Tops of the Pops when you’re ill and you should be in bed.

“I didn’t have the power.

“Now my power is that I love what I’m doing, and I don’t have to say yes to everything.”

As well as that, turning 50 has been empowering for Gabrielle, who has found a greater sense of self as she has grown older.