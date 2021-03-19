NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Gabrielle new album: What happened to Gabrielle before her comeback?...

Entertainment

Gabrielle new album: What happened to Gabrielle before her comeback? ‘Reclusive’

1 min

5views
0

From 2008, when the tour finished, to 2013, little was heard from Gabrielle, and many wondered if she had once again run away from the spotlight.

In this time, nothing as dramatic has happened to Gabrielle, who has reportedly found joy in raising her two children and being a single mother.

The stresses of being a pop star were certainly apparent to the singer, who said: “You’d do Tops of the Pops when you’re ill and you should be in bed.
“I didn’t have the power.

“Now my power is that I love what I’m doing, and I don’t have to say yes to everything.”

As well as that, turning 50 has been empowering for Gabrielle, who has found a greater sense of self as she has grown older.

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in