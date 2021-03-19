Galaxy A72 and A52 5G release and UK price: meet Samsung's new flagship killers

Samsung is back with its second Galaxy Unpacked hardware event of 2021 and this time it was all about the firm’s next mid-range devices. The new Galaxy A52, A52 5G and Galaxy A72 were revealed during the showcase, which didn’t take place in-person due to covid guidelines, and these new handsets certainly pack an impressive punch considering that you can pop one in your pocket for around £400.

Samsung says these new Galaxy smartphones have been created to include the features that consumers want the most – with a good camera, long battery, impressive screen and affordable price all a top priority. In recent years, Samsung has moved away from piling all of its features into its priciest smartphones. The South Korean firm is increasingly focusing on the mid-range to fend off competition from the likes of Huawei, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola and Googe. And looking at the spec sheet of the latest Galaxy A series, it certainly seems that Samsung has ticked all of the right boxes. All three new smartphones offer an edge-to-edge Super AMOLED screen with small bezels to squeeze the most screen into the body. Those buying the A72 and A52 will be treated to a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, while the A52 5G going one step further with a 120Hz screen. This means it will offer an experience that’s as good as the much more expensive Galaxy S21. For comparison, a few years ago, most phones only sported a 60Hz screen, so the higher refresh rate makes animations appear smoother, scrolling seem zippier, and fast-paced gameplay feel more responsive.

All three phones also offer a much brighter experience too, which should make them easier to view when outside. Samsung says it has boosted things from 600nits on its previous mid-range phones to 800nits on the A52 and A72. If you do spend hours surfing the web and checking Instagram there’s “Eye Comfort Sheild” technology, which is designed to adjust the colour temperature and also helps reduce blue light emissions for less fatigue on the eyes. An embedded fingerprint is tucked under these screens as well for an easy way to access your files. Spin the phones around and you’ll find a quad rear camera that features a main 64-megapixel lens alongside an ultra-wide, portrait and macro option. Samsung wants this snapper to be super simple to use and has included a scene optimiser that can work out where you are and adjust the settings accordingly. In fact, there’s a total of 30 scenes available so you should find the perfect look no matter what you happen to be shooting. These include people, places, food and even your pet.

As well as snapping some impressive images there’s also the ability to film footage on full 4K and the new Video Snap function lets you grab high-quality images straight from the video footage. Another bonus of this camera system is that it features a full Night Mode which should boost the quality even when taking images in very low light. Those opting for the A72 also get an improved zoom lens with 3X optical shots available from this device. Head under the hood and you’ll find a two-day battery life which is helped by Adaptive Power Saving which adjusts to your usage with it even able to shut down apps that haven’t been used after a few days. Fast charging can also boost things back to full in under an hour.