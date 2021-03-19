Galaxy A72 and A52 5G release and UK price: meet Samsung's new flagship killers

In recent years, Samsung has moved away from piling all of its features into its priciest smartphones. The South Korean firm is increasingly focusing on the mid-range to fend off competition from the likes of Huawei, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola and Googe. And looking at the spec sheet of the latest Galaxy A series, it certainly seems that Samsung has ticked all of the right boxes.
All three new smartphones offer an edge-to-edge Super AMOLED screen with small bezels to squeeze the most screen into the body. Those buying the A72 and A52 will be treated to a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, while the A52 5G going one step further with a 120Hz screen. This means it will offer an experience that’s as good as the much more expensive Galaxy S21.
For comparison, a few years ago, most phones only sported a 60Hz screen, so the higher refresh rate makes animations appear smoother, scrolling seem zippier, and fast-paced gameplay feel more responsive.
If you do spend hours surfing the web and checking Instagram there’s “Eye Comfort Sheild” technology, which is designed to adjust the colour temperature and also helps reduce blue light emissions for less fatigue on the eyes. An embedded fingerprint is tucked under these screens as well for an easy way to access your files.
Spin the phones around and you’ll find a quad rear camera that features a main 64-megapixel lens alongside an ultra-wide, portrait and macro option. Samsung wants this snapper to be super simple to use and has included a scene optimiser that can work out where you are and adjust the settings accordingly. In fact, there’s a total of 30 scenes available so you should find the perfect look no matter what you happen to be shooting. These include people, places, food and even your pet.
Another bonus of this camera system is that it features a full Night Mode which should boost the quality even when taking images in very low light.
Those opting for the A72 also get an improved zoom lens with 3X optical shots available from this device.
Head under the hood and you’ll find a two-day battery life which is helped by Adaptive Power Saving which adjusts to your usage with it even able to shut down apps that haven’t been used after a few days. Fast charging can also boost things back to full in under an hour.
Other features worth mentioning include dual Dolby Atmos speakers and the devices ship with One UI 3.0 out of the box with Samsung also confirming that these phones will get four years of security updates.
As the name suggests, the A52 5G also gets full access to the latest network speeds which allow you to download files at over 300Mbps. The A52 5G is priced at £399 with the A72 costing £429. The standard A52 isn’t launching in the UK
“At Samsung, we strive to provide our customers with innovative, industry-leading products at all price points, which is why we are delighted to launch the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 as stellar additions to our smartphone portfolio” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President for Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland.
“The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G offers cutting-edge features, including a vivid and smoother display, long-lasting battery and cameras designed to keep up with the demands of content creators. All this is powered by 5G, putting innovation in the hands of the next generation”.
