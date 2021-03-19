Gamescom Returns This August In New Hybrid Format – Expect Announcements, News And “Surprises”

As the year begins to get underway, we’re slowly hearing more and more announcements. Earlier today, we found out Evo online would be taking place this August, and now, Gamescom has provided new information about its own plans for 2021.

When it returns on August 24, it will be delivered in a new hybrid show format – featuring physical and digital elements. The physical part of the show will include an on-site section where a reduced amount of visitors can test out new games live, while the rest can tune in online.

“We will hereby be placing a focus on the superfans and the on-site testing of the latest games this year. At the same time, gamescom 2021 will once again reach millions of people worldwide as a result of the further developed digital offers.”

The one and only Geoff Keighley will also be returning to host the event and promises “surprises” and much more. Will you be watching this year’s Gamescom live show to see what announcements there’ll be? Tell us down in the comments.