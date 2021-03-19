Gary Lineker swipes at Naga Munchetty Union flag row amid BBC backlash ‘Might buy a flag’

“This do not represent the views of me or the BBC. I apologise for any offence taken. Naga.”

Following the presenter’s apology, a BBC source told The Sun that bosses “reminded” Munchetty of her “responsibilities” over impartially concerns.

“Naga has been reminded of her responsibilities in relation to her liking some tweets about the comment,” the source said.

“It was a light-hearted, off the cuff comment. No offence was intended,” a spokesperson added.

BBC impartiality rules state: “Nothing should appear on your personal social media accounts that undermine the perception of the BBC’s integrity or impartiality.”