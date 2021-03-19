NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Get Your March Madness Fill with NBA 2K21 on Xbox...

Gaming

Get Your March Madness Fill with NBA 2K21 on Xbox Game Pass

March Madness is upon us and NBA 2K21 is the perfect way to celebrate the tournament. The Xbox One edition of the world’s most popular basketball simulation video game is now available on Xbox Game Pass, offering multiple avenues for college basketball fans to get into the game.

NBA 2K21 gives players the chance to experience high school, college, and NBA basketball through the revamped MyCareer mode. Select from 10 officially licensed college programs to choose from in the story – Michigan State, UConn, Florida, Gonzaga, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA, Villanova, and West Virginia – as you compete to make it to draft day.

NBA 2K21 - MyCAREER Junior Lakers

The Ultimate MyCareer Story

NBA 2K21 MyCareer gives you a personal, cinematic basketball experience where players can build a custom MyPlayer and take them to career heights both on and off the court. Players can experience the story of Junior – the son of a beloved baller who faces the challenges of trying to make it to the NBA, balancing his father’s legacy while carving his own path through high school to college and then on to the NBA.

College Pathway

Players can take advantage of the College pathway, proving to be a valuable way to progress their MyPlayer through the ranks, just in time for the NBA Draft. And don’t worry, just making it to the draft doesn’t mean the end of the journey – it’s just the beginning! You’ll have to choose the right representation, manage team interviews, perform well at the NBA Combine and improve your Draft stock to land yourself in the best position for success.

NBA 2K21 Next-Gen - Stephen Curry Suit Up

With your March Madness bracket set, celebrate the fun with NBA 2K21, an authentic, realistic basketball video game experience with best-in-class gameplay and one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of basketball and culture, including having fun with some of the biggest college teams.

Welcome to The City

And once you make it big, take your MyPlayer to The City – a multiplayer design that resembles a modern metropolis, complete with towering skyscrapers, sprawling plazas, and a city center – where you can compete online, swag out your MyPlayer, hone your skills and more. The new map features a towering Event Center for all basketball activities and multiple districts and factions, NPC quests, new hair, cosmetics, accessories, and apparel, and much more.

NBA 2K21 NG - Welcome to The City

The City has lots of different ways to express yourself and build your dream NBA 2K21 MyCareer.

With exciting improvements to its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers a one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of basketball and culture. In the spirit of March Madness, start your NBA 2K21 MyCareer today with Xbox Game Pass!

NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience on Xbox One. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture – where Everything is Game.

Erick Boenisch, Executive Producer, Visual Concepts

