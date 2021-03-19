Greece: Foreign Office issues terrorism warning amid 'heightened threat' for UK nationals

The FCDO explains: “Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Greece. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners.
“High profile British interests in Greece should be vigilant and regularly review their security measures.
“There have been several attacks involving explosives and automatic weapons against Greek institutions, shopping malls, banks, media offices, diplomatic premises and the police.
When the time comes, though, the Greek tourism minister said the nation wanted to make travel to the country “as smooth and hassle-free as possible.”
Despite no guaranteed date for Britons to return to holidays, the Greek minister showed confidence summer holidays will go ahead.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Theocharis said Britons can “book flights and start choosing the places where they want to go.”
Furthermore, officials have set out plans to make entirely “Covid-free” communities.
According to POLITICO, Greece will work through its island communities to vaccinate them first.
The New Democracy government has said it hopes this will lure visitors back and restore tourism after a difficult year for international travel in 2020.
Under the plan, smaller islands would be vaccinated first, with the roll-out then moving onto larger islands.
This would then be followed by larger islands, including popular tourism hotspots Corfu and Santorini.
At the time of writing, the FCDO continues to advise against all but “essential” travel to Greece.
However, this is with the exception of Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete.
