High blood pressure: Certain yoghurt and milk products could reduce high blood pressure

The chemicals in fermented milk, and other products made from it such as live yoghurt, helped manage healthy gut bacteria that breaks down food. And there is growing evidence to suggest gut bacteria, or microbiota, might have an effect on the development of high blood pressure, according to researchers.

Eating fermented milk products such as yoghurt, kefir, cultured buttermilk and filmjölk (Scandinavian sour milk) can also help. Study author Dr Belinda Vallejo-Córdoba, of the Center for Food Research and Development in Sonora, Mexico, said: “Several studies have indicated that fermented milks may positively affect gut microbiota or provide antihypertensive effects. “However, few studies have shown a link between the antihypertensive effect of fermented milks and induced microbial balance. “Remarkably, the antihypertensive effect has been attributed mainly to ACEI peptides, and few studies have attributed this effect to gut modulation.”

According to researchers there is growing evidence to suggest that gut bacteria, or microbiota, might have an effect on the development of high blood pressure. Tailor-made milk could be designed to target people with hypertension. The study also looked at ways of managing the gut through these specially designed milks. The idea is these milks would be stocked in supermarkets alongside the growing number of alternative health products.