High blood pressure: Certain yoghurt and milk products could reduce high blood pressure

Study author Dr Belinda Vallejo-Córdoba, of the Center for Food Research and Development in Sonora, Mexico, said: “Several studies have indicated that fermented milks may positively affect gut microbiota or provide antihypertensive effects.
“Remarkably, the antihypertensive effect has been attributed mainly to ACEI peptides, and few studies have attributed this effect to gut modulation.”
Tailor-made milk could be designed to target people with hypertension.
The study also looked at ways of managing the gut through these specially designed milks.
The idea is these milks would be stocked in supermarkets alongside the growing number of alternative health products.
High blood pressure is a risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease and is one of the leading causes of death globally.
Dr Vallejo-Córdoba said: “New evidence suggests that antihypertensive fermented milks, including probiotics, bioactive peptides, and exopolysaccharides obtained from milk fermented with specific lactic acid bacteria, may modulate gut microbiota.
“Therefore, there is potential for the development of tailor-made fermented milks with gut microbiota modulation and blood pressure-lowering effects.”
The findings were published in the Journal of Dairy Science and the scientists say more research is to help understand the antihypertensive effects of fermented milks.
