Holidays: Finland crowned happiest country in the world but UK plummets in ranking

For the fourth year in a row, Finland has come out on top as the “happiest” county in the world.
It was followed by Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland and Netherlands, who took second, third, fourth and fifth place respectively.
The five other nations completing the top ten include Sweden, Germany, Norway, New Zealand and Austria.
Despite this, researchers found that UK emotions changed more than life satisfaction did throughout the year.
What’s more, while they noticeably hit a decline during lockdown, they were able to “recover faster” once the Government eased rules.
Mental health, in particular, has been a key factor in the UK’s ranking according to experts.
“However, after the sharp initial decline in mental health, there was a considerable improvement in average mental health, though not back to where it started.
“But a significant proportion of people (22 percent in the UK) had mental health that was persistently and significantly lower than before COVID-19.”
The report was conducted differently this year, with more of a focus on the relationship between wellbeing and COVID-19.
Despite a change in focus, however, experts pointed out the top ten remained mostly the same with the exception of Iceland rising two places and Norway dropping from fifth to eighth place.
However, there was good news for Germany which sprung from 17th place to seventh.
There was also a positive leap for the US which, despite the pandemic, rose from 18th to 14th place.
Other nations which made it into the top 20 include Israel, Australia, Ireland, Canada, Czech Republic, Belgium, China and France.
The top 10 “happiest countries in the world” according to the Global Happiness Report 2021 are as follows:
1. Finland
2. Iceland
3. Denmark
4. Switzerland
5. Netherlands
6. Sweden
7. Germany
8. Norway
9. New Zealand
10. Austria
11. Israel
12. Australia
13. Ireland
14. United States
15. Canada
16. Czech Republic
17. Belgium
18. United Kingdom
19. China
20. France
