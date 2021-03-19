Holidays: Finland crowned happiest country in the world but UK plummets in ranking

After a difficult year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the World Happiness Report for 2021 has been unveiled. For Britons eager to jet off on holiday in the future to a “happy” nation, or even expats looking to relocate, the report offers an insight into the highlights of certain countries around the world.

Despite the impact of coronavirus and a reported global decline in mental health, there has been no change to the top spot.

For the fourth year in a row, Finland has come out on top as the “happiest” county in the world.

It was followed by Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland and Netherlands, who took second, third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

The five other nations completing the top ten include Sweden, Germany, Norway, New Zealand and Austria.

