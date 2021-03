Luckily, having to make those tough decisions never came as Frances made a miraculous improvement.

Jo beamed as spoke of her sister’s recovery: “It’s just so amazing to hear her voice again, to hear this incredibly robust, loud, noisy sister that I’ve grown up with all my life, bellowing down the phone to me once again is the best sound in the world.

“She’s doing good and we’re in a place that, five days ago, I never thought we’d be. We thought it was all over.”