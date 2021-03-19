Man Utd confident over Europa League chances as Solskjaer hails Pogba after AC Milan win

“Very happy of course,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.
“We’ve come through a very difficult tie against a fantastic club and we’ve overcome some difficulties.
“You give yourself a chance to win a game of football when you keep a clean sheet.
“The first 10-15 minutes, we started well, kept control of the ball but it was like a switch – we turned off, kept giving away balls, bringing pressure on ourselves and we were lucky.
“Second half it always helps to have a world class player like Paul to make a difference and he did that. But we know we need to be better than tonight.
“It’s a very good win and the positive is that we are through, we have players coming back and the squad looks better.”
