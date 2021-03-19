Man Utd confident over Europa League chances as Solskjaer hails Pogba after AC Milan win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his side are confident heading into the latter stages of the Europa League. United have made it through to the quarter-final of the competition after beating AC Milan 1-0 on Thursday, clinching the tie 2-1 on aggregate. Paul Pogba scored the only goal of the game at the San Siro after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Solskjaer was understandably delighted to have made it through to the last eight of a second competition this season. “Very happy of course,” Solskjaer told BT Sport. “We’ve come through a very difficult tie against a fantastic club and we’ve overcome some difficulties. “You give yourself a chance to win a game of football when you keep a clean sheet. JUST IN: Jamie O’Hara leads claims for Tottenham to sack Jose Mourinho after European exit