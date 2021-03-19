NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Man Utd confident over Europa League chances as Solskjaer hails Pogba after AC Milan win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his side are confident heading into the latter stages of the Europa League. United have made it through to the quarter-final of the competition after beating AC Milan 1-0 on Thursday, clinching the tie 2-1 on aggregate. Paul Pogba scored the only goal of the game at the San Siro after coming on as a second-half substitute.
Solskjaer was understandably delighted to have made it through to the last eight of a second competition this season.

“Very happy of course,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.

“We’ve come through a very difficult tie against a fantastic club and we’ve overcome some difficulties.

“You give yourself a chance to win a game of football when you keep a clean sheet.

“I’ll be honest, and the lads and staff would agree, we weren’t good at all especially the first half we were awful.

“The first 10-15 minutes, we started well, kept control of the ball but it was like a switch – we turned off, kept giving away balls, bringing pressure on ourselves and we were lucky.

“Second half it always helps to have a world class player like Paul to make a difference and he did that. But we know we need to be better than tonight.

“It’s a very good win and the positive is that we are through, we have players coming back and the squad looks better.”

