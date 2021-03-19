Now Huw Edwards is ‘ordered’ by BBC to delete flag tweet defending Naga Munchetty

“Always a flag, Munchetty remarked. “Always a flag. They had the picture of the Queen there in Westminster office – I’m assuming.”

After BBC Breakfast, Naga liked anti-Conservative tweets including, “The flag s*****s will be up in arms”.

She also liked a post which said: “Should be done every time the Tories roll out one of the talking head ministers”.

Last night, the BBC star apologised and tweeted: “I ‘liked’ tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning. I have since removed these ‘likes’.

“This do not represent the views of me or the BBC. I apologise for any offence taken. Naga.”

Following the presenter’s apology, a BBC source told The Sun that bosses “reminded” Munchetty of her “responsibilities” over impartially concerns.