Piers Morgan teases ITV return with Life Stories update despite concerns over complaints

“Thanks Andrew – don’t worry, I’m filming some more soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

Taking to the comments section, the good news left fans excited for what’s to come.

“Great show. This programme shows you have a heart, you still ask the questions we all want the answers to, without it sounding offensive,” one noted.

Another said: “This show is what you are brilliant at, also visiting the Jails in America. You don’t need to argue with everyone as you’re brilliant at this.”

“Nice to see you back on tv @piersmorgan you have been missed,” a third cheered.