Portugal to welcome back British holidaymakers from May 17 with or without vaccinations

“There are over 22,000 tourism companies with the Clean and Safe Seal and over 85,000 people have been trained in safety, digital and sustainability areas.”

Portugal’s easing of lockdown began from March 15, with nursery and primary schools, libraries, hairdressers and beauticians among businesses welcomed to reopen their doors.

From April 5, more educational facilities will reopen, as well as some retail outlets, museums, and outdoor dining to resume.

The next key date will be April 19, when more businesses and events will be given the green light under certain social distancing conditions.