PS Plus April 2021 upstaged by Xbox Game Pass?

New PlayStation Plus games are coming, but it’s going to be a challenge to upstage Microsoft in April.

Microsoft announced an aggressive expansion of its Xbox Game Pass subscription service this week, and even more stuff is in the works.

While a new wave of free games will be available download on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles, EA Play access has also been added to XGP on PC.

This new rollout started today, with more than 60 of EA’s biggest PC games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, now accessible.

And the sheer number of new titles could be enough to overshadow whatever Sony has planned for PS Plus in April 2021.

It’s always risky to pre-determine who will win a monthly bout of free games, with both Sony and Microsoft offering up tantalising deals.

On Xbox Game Pass, there will soon be a mix of old and new games that are bound to please subscribers.