PS5 UK stock news: PlayStation 5 prices SLASHED, as tide finally turns for customers

PS5 customers are finally treated to some good news this week, as prices continue to drop on the second-hand market.

After months of frustration caused by bots, scalpers and minuscule stock drops, PS5 customers are starting to see increased availability of the console.

While units continue to sell out in record time, PlayStation 5 UK stock drops are now happening on a weekly basis.

This is starting to have a knock on effect elsewhere, as prices on eBay and CEX begin the plummet.

“Due to recent drops, its unprofitable to sell a PS5 to CEX! Average prices for a PS5 on eBay have dropped to £550!” reads a PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates tweet.

“GAME, John Lewis, Very & ASDA are dropping mid-next week. With Amazon & Argos week after. Don’t buy from scalpers! We’re close.”

As the tweet points out, CEX is now selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 for £650. That’s compared to the £800+ price tags from just a few months prior.

Perhaps more significant is the WeBuy price, which is down to just £450. This means it’s no longer profitable for scalpers to sell to CEX.

Likewise, second-hand prices on eBay have also gone way down, averaging between £500 and £600.