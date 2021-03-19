PS5 UK stock news: PlayStation 5 prices SLASHED, as tide finally turns for customers

After months of frustration caused by bots, scalpers and minuscule stock drops, PS5 customers are starting to see increased availability of the console.
While units continue to sell out in record time, PlayStation 5 UK stock drops are now happening on a weekly basis.
This is starting to have a knock on effect elsewhere, as prices on eBay and CEX begin the plummet.
“Due to recent drops, its unprofitable to sell a PS5 to CEX! Average prices for a PS5 on eBay have dropped to £550!” reads a PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates tweet.
“GAME, John Lewis, Very & ASDA are dropping mid-next week. With Amazon & Argos week after. Don’t buy from scalpers! We’re close.”
As the tweet points out, CEX is now selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 for £650. That’s compared to the £800+ price tags from just a few months prior.
Perhaps more significant is the WeBuy price, which is down to just £450. This means it’s no longer profitable for scalpers to sell to CEX.
Likewise, second-hand prices on eBay have also gone way down, averaging between £500 and £600.
Scalpers will be less likely to buy so many consoles in the future, which means increased availability at Amazon, GAME, Currys and Smyths.
Sony has also been working hard to address component shortages and manufacturing issues with the PlayStation 5.
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout and relaxing of lockdown rules and restrictions should make it easier to manufacture and ship consoles in the coming months.
It will be interesting to see if there are more shortages at Christmas, or if Sony will have finally managed to catch up with demand.
I’m most looking forward to Deathloop and Resident Evil Village, which both launch in May.
Launching as a PS5 exclusive on May 21, Deathloop is the next game by Dishonored and Prey developer Arkane Studios.
“In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity.
“As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.”
Resident Evil Village, meanwhile, is a first-person survival horror sequel set a few years after Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.
“Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares.
“Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.”
