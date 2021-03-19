NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Queen's Roger Taylor on the secret to being a great...

Entertainment

Queen's Roger Taylor on the secret to being a great drummer 'We don't just keep time'

Roger believes that his early childhood, building his first drum kit, playing in local bands, natural gifts and watching his heroes all combined together.

He said: “From that pot, where it all got mixed up, I just forged my own style.”

And then, of course, it’s what you do with it when you’ve got it…

Roger is passionate about the importance of a drummer to a band, but also warns about an easy trap unwary musicians can fall into.

He said: “As drummers we drive the band, and I think the most important thing we can all do is play for the song.

“It’s not about showing off on your instrument. It’s about being aware of the whole song – not just the drum part.”

