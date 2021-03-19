Scarlet Nexus: Futuristic Tech and Psychic Abilities Stylishly Unite on June 25

Scarlet Nexus is the upcoming Japanese Action RPG from Bandai Namco Studios, led by two members of the Tales of Vesperia team: Kenji Anabuki, and Keita Iizuka. The world of Scarlet Nexus is set in an alternate and perilous future.

Humanity is under constant threat from “Others,” dangerous mutants that rain from the sky to hunt humans. To protect the world, humans with extra-sensory abilities, called psionics, are recruited into the Other Suppression Force (OSF). With their powerful and unique psychic powers, the OSF bands together to exterminate the Others.

The combat system in Scarlet Nexus allows you to take full advantage of your party’s psionic powers. The playable protagonists, Yuito and Kasane, specialize in Psychokinesis. Which enables them to manipulate objects with their mind.

Utilizing Psychokinesis, the environment becomes your weapon against the Others. By chaining melee combos with Psychokinesis attacks, Yuito and Kasane are two of the most adept members of OSF.

But the psionic possibilities don’t stop there. By using the Struggle Arms System (SAS), Yuito and Kasane can synergize with a party member’s unique psychic power to make it their own.

Activate SAS to gain an offensive edge with Hanabi Ichijo’s Pyrokinesis, enhancing your melee and psychokinesis attacks with flames. Or gain a defensive advantage with Gemma Garrison’s Sclerokinesis, providing damage immunity for a short time. SAS can severely turn the tide of battle, and there are many other party members with psychic powers to connect with.

In Scarlet Nexus, you have robust options to match your preferred playstyle. By equipping various Plug-Ins to your party members, you can improve their stats, enhancing their physical attacks and psychic abilities. Or even specifically upgrade your psychic powers to make your favorite combo even more rewarding in the field.

Members of the OSF are fully equipped with unique psychic powers and weaponry, but no cadet should go into battle without style. Scarlet Nexus features hundreds of cosmetic options for fresh OSF cadets.

Equip Yuito, Kasane, and the members of your party with the style and flair fit for sorties against the Others. There are many cosmetic outfits and items for your choosing in Scarlet Nexus, so mix and match them to enhance your battle with style.

We are very excited to bring the world and characters of Scarlet Nexus to you when it launches June 25, 2021 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

SCARLET NEXUS Pre-Order BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. ☆☆☆☆☆ ★★★★★ Pre-order now and get the following content as a bonus: – Additional Attachment Set “Shoulder Baki (11)” – Special Battle Attire Set -Audio- – Additional Attachment “Face Vision Seal” – Additional Attachment “Dream Catcher” In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense. Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or Kasane Randall, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story and unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in SCARLET NEXUS.