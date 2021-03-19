NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Shooting for the stars: Boom Bust explores the future of...

Business

Shooting for the stars: Boom Bust explores the future of blockchain technology in the space industry

Space exploration used to be almost entirely exclusive to governments, but private firms have also joined the race, with competition picking up in recent years.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to industry experts about the big players and what they hope to accomplish. They also discuss the future of blockchain technology in the space sector, focusing on JPMorgan’s experiment of blockchain payments between satellites orbiting Earth. 

“This test ultimately showed that blockchain technology could power payments between everyday objects autonomously,” says co-host Christy Ai, adding that “It also validated the approach towards a decentralized network where communication with the Earth is not even necessary.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

RT

