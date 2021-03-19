Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s ‘calm’ and ‘stoic’ body language similar to Queen Elizabeth’s

“Sophie has always projected a form of quiet confidence but placed under the media and public glare again she seems to have adapted quickly in terms of taking that confidence up to a much higher level.”
The expert added that Sophie’s confidence has grown over her years in the Royal Family.
Judi explained: “Her direct eye-connect signals with the cameras make her look both unwary and unafraid of the public.
She added: “Sophie’s rather lengthy appearance during the Commonwealth Celebrations did seem to reflect the level of esteem she is held in by the Queen currently.
“She also created a similar on-screen presence to the Queen in terms of body language and mood, with both women seen on video calls wearing smiles of pure keenness and delight and creating a very motivational presence via some keen active listening signals.”
The body language expert previously highlighted how Sophie is protective of her children through her body signals.
She said: “Sophie’s body language with her children has always suggested a very proud and subtly protective approach from a mother keen to grow their confidence by setting her own strong example.
“Sophie always looks energetic and jolly in a family group, often walking slightly ahead with an air of upbeat determination that should make her a role model for both her husband and her children.”
