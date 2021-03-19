Summer holidays: How will travel work? Will you need a vaccine passport?

So how might travel work?
Across the board, experts agree that testing is key to open up the travel industry while vaccines are rolled out at varying speeds around the world.
Earlier this month, British Airways announced it is planning to offer discounted rapid antigen tests to passengers to get moving again.
These will cost £33 and can reportedly give results in 20 minutes.
Christian Corney, CEO of Express Test who have facilities in Heathrow and Gatwick, and have recently opened drive-thru testing centres in London’s Brent Cross Shopping Centre and Cardiff City Stadium, said this is the best way to ensure travel can reopen.
He told Express.co.uk: “Everybody wants to get back to normal, be that spending time with friends and family, getting back to the office or enjoying holidays again.
“This will be particularly important if vaccine passports are introduced, which should also include a Covid test and infection history.”
Companies such as Express Test offer testing at a fee to symptomless travellers who don’t qualify for free testing via the NHS.
A test will set you back between £80 and £99 and you’ll receive your Fit To Fly letter the next day.
Will you need a vaccine passport?
At the moment, anyone who has had the jab receives a vaccination card, and the details go in their medical records.
The UK is among a number of countries considering whether to introduce more formal proof that someone has had the jab.
There have been suggestions a passport feature could be added to the existing NHS app.
People could then use their phone to prove they have been vaccinated or had a recent negative test.
British developers Mvine and iProov are working on an immunity and vaccination passport, which is being tested by the NHS.
European officials have announced plans for a “Green Digital Certificate” which would allow anyone vaccinated against COVID-19, or who has tested negative, or recently recovered from the virus, to travel within the European Union.
However, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has repeatedly said it will not be called a “vaccine passport” in the UK.
A petition asking the government not to introduce vaccine passports has gathered more than 300,000 signatures in the UK, meaning it will be considered for a debate by MPs.
The online petition says the passports could be “used to restrict the rights of people who have refused a COVID-19 vaccine”.
