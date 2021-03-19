NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

'The favourite never wins' Richard Madeley details why he WON'T be replacing Piers Morgan

'The favourite never wins' Richard Madeley details why he WON'T be replacing Piers Morgan

After the Oprah clip aired, the father of four said during last Monday’s episode: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

During the following day’s programme, Piers then proceeded to further address his divisive comments about Meghan’s mental health.

He said: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

However, Piers ended up storming off the show after becoming embroiled in a heated debate with weatherman Alex Beresford over his rants on Meghan and later quit the show for good.

